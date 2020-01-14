2020 WALNUT COVE Phillip Edwin Garner, 72, went home to be with his Lord Sunday morning, January 12, 2020 at Walnut Cove Health & Rehab. Phillip was born on March 18, 1947 in High Point, NC to the late Wade and Susie Vaughn Garner. He was of the Methodist faith and served his country proudly in the United States Army Reserves. Phillip was the owner and operator of Garner Nursery and had a sanctuary for abused farm animals. Phillip is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Virginia Jones Garner; 2 children, Meredith Beaver and Julia Billings; 2 grandchildren, Schyler Davis and Fisher Billings; 2 sisters, Jean O'Conner and Von Ella Allred; and a brother, William Garner. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association: 4127 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060 or to Mt. Valley Hospice: 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Garner family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W
Garner, Phillip Edwin
