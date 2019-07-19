GREENSBORO John Hen ry "Jack" Garner, 66, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Funeral will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, July 22 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services.
GREENSBORO John Hen ry "Jack" Garner, 66, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Funeral will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, July 22 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.