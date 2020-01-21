DECEMBER 21, 1931 - JANUARY 18, 2020 Elgie Russell Garner Eagle Springs: Elgie Russell Garner, 88, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Pinelake Nursing Center, Carthage, NC, surrounded by her family. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Tabernacle United Methodist Church, where she was a member, with the Reverend Vic Hill officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Elgie was a native of Montgomery County, born December 21, 1931. She was a homemaker, daycare worker and a nursing assistant over her working career. Most of all, she was the faithful "preacher's wife" for her late husband, Reverend Clarence Garner, Sr. They served many United Methodist churches for over 30 years in the North Carolina Conference. She was also a sister, mother and grandmother. Elgie enjoyed caring for her home, her family, interior decorating, arranging flowers and even found time for painting. Her faith in Jesus was evident for her family and others to see on a daily basis. Elgie was a daughter of the late James Aaron and Doris Elgie Hunsucker Russell and was preceded in death by five siblings; son-in-law: David L. Barker. Elgie is survived by son: Clarence Garner, Jr. and wife Debbie, daughter: Rosemary Barker, son James and wife Tanya; grandchildren: Jeremy Brewer, Jason Barker and wife Julie, Kyle W. Barker and wife Heather, W. Troie Barker, Aaron Tyler Garner and wife Alex, James Thomas Garner, Jr. and wife Nicki, Ryan Neal Garner and wife Morgan; 9 great-grandchildren; sister: Jane Howell; brothers: Rayvon and Larry Russell; many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Kennedy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Tabernacle United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 395, Robbins, NC 27325. Kennedy Funeral Home is assisting the Garner family. Condolences may be made to pinesfunerals.com. Kennedy Funeral Home 241 Middleton Street, Robbins, NC 27325
Garner, Elgie
