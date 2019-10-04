GREENSBORO Conella Shneé Garner, 29, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, October 5 at Power House of Deliverance Garden Cathedral, 1800 Willow Rd. Interment will follow in Holmes Grove UMC Cemetery, Sharpe Rd. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.