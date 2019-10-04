GREENSBORO Conella Shneé Garner, 29, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, October 5 at Power House of Deliverance Garden Cathedral, 1800 Willow Rd. Interment will follow in Holmes Grove UMC Cemetery, Sharpe Rd. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

