Doris Pugh Garibay, 88, of Oak Ridge, NC, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Pennybyrn at Maryfield in High Point. A native of Alamance County, Mrs. Garibay was the wife of the late Rafael Garibay for 62 years and the daughter of the late Walter Pugh and the late Pearl Wilkerson Pugh. Mrs. Garibay worked for the former Bell Labs, AT&T and retired from Lucent Technology as a purchasing agent. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, the American Business Women's Association and the Burlington Seniors Club. Mrs. Garibay was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She loved baking, arts and crafts and making holiday gift bags with her homemade treats. One of her favorite pastimes was communicating with family and friends via social media. Mrs. Garibay is survived by two sons, Mike Garibay and his wife, Shari, of Oak Ridge, Tony Garibay and his wife, Margaret, of Carolina Beach; six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and her special niece, Tina Page (Chad). In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Garibay was preceded in death by her sisters, Trilby Pugh and Catherine Page. A private service for Mrs. Garibay will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial taking place at Graham Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Garibay at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Pennybyrn at Maryfield for their excellent care of their mother and the compassion shown to them at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: the National Kidney Foundation, 933 Louise Avenue, Suite 101B, Charlotte, NC 28204, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1620 Hanford Rd., Graham, NC 27253, the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to Pennybyrn at Maryfield, 1315 Greensboro Rd., High Point, NC 27260. Rich and Thompson Funeral Service 306 Glenwood Ave. Burlington, NC 27215
