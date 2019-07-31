APRIL 5, 1930 - JULY 27, 2019 Clayton Harris Gardner passed peacefully at Hospice of the Piedmont on July 27, 2019. Clayton, age 89 years, of Lynwood Lakes and Pleasant Garden, NC was born April 5, 1930 in Wadesboro, NC. He went to Brevard College on a Baseball scholarship, received a bachelor's degree from High Point University and his master's in education from UNC-CH. While he served in the Air Force for 2 years, most of his career was spent in elementary education as a beloved school principal in the Greensboro area. Clayton, the son of the late Fred and Blanche Gardner, is survived by his wife, Nancy Kirkman Gardner of 66 years; daughters, Marty Gardner Hodgin and husband John, and Tina Gardner Martin and husband Eugene III "Buddy"; grandchildren, Brian Hodgin, Evan Hodgin, Chandler Stanley and Carmen Martin, and great-granddaughter, Rowyn Hodgin. In addition to his parnts, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Palmer Clayton Hodgin; sisters, Helen McBride and Bobbi Jones, and brother, Oscar Gardner. Burial and private ceremony will be held at a later date. Family and friends may view and sign the guestbook at www.LambethTroxlerFuneralHome.com. Lambeth-Troxler 300 W. Wendover Ave. Greensboro, NC
