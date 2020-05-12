Brice Earl Gardner passed away May 9, 2020 at the age of 92. He leaves behind a legacy of faith, love of his family and friends, hard work, integrity, and a wonderful sense of humor. Born on September 15, 1927 in Rockingham County to the late Frank and Maude (Moore) Gardner. After graduating from Summerfield High School, Brice served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. In 1957, he graduated from High Point College with a degree in business and worked for Pet Incorporated as area sales manager. In 1960, Brice, with Charles and Max Gardner, established Battleground Tire Co. where he was owner/operator for over 45 years. Brice was a member of Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher in the adult class for several years. He loved being with his family, fishing at the coast, reading, traveling all around the world with his wife and friends, and loved his walks in the evenings with neighbors. Brice is survived by his wife of 63 years, Colene Cook Gardner, daughter Donna Callcott (Frank) of Charlotte, son Alex Gardner (Irene) of Greensboro, grandchildren Trent, Lauren, and Lea Callcott, Gabby Ketrow (Carson), Ernesto Gomez and great-granddaughter Sophia Ketrow. Due to restrictions related to the coronavirus, a private ceremony will be held at Forbis & Dicks Funeral Service N. Elm Street with Dr. Rev. Jeff Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Westminster Gardens Cemetery, mausoleum. Mr. Gardner will lie in state at Forbis & Dick N. Elm Chapel from Tuesday afternoon until 1:00 PM Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2600 Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro NC 27455. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
