Mrs. Johnsie Hughes Gantt, age 69, of Long Point Trail, Sanford, NC, departed this life on March 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the First Baptist Church in Fayetteville NC. Burial: Rockfish Memorial Park. She is survived by: son, Jerome (Paquita) Gantt; two grandchildren, Eva Gantt and Sasha Gantt; brother-in-law, Ronald Gantt, and a host of other relatives and friends.

