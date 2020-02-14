AUGUST 26, 1948 - FEBRUARY 12, 2020 James "Jim" Gantt, 71, of Greensboro, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Wesley Long Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Wendover Avenue Church of Christ. "Jim" was born in Statesville, NC on August 26, 1948 to the late Abraham Lincoln Gantt and Martha Johnson Gantt. The family would eventually move to Liberty, NC where Jim would graduate from Liberty High School. He was a longtime member of Wendover Avenue Church of Christ and was an employee of Ultra Craft Cabinetry with 27 years of service and was known by many as a master woodworker. "Jim" loved family gatherings, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas, and spending time with his family in general. He had a tender heart and was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Oakley Gantt, children, Amy, Kevin, Patrick and James Jr., stepchildren, Kim Lackey and Scott Lackey, brother, Timothy Gantt and sister-in-law, Joyce Thompson, 6 grandchildren and 3 step-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by 3 brothers and 1 sister. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at Forbis & Dick North Elm Street Funeral Home. Flowers are welcomed, but memorial contributions can be made to: Emerge Ortho Triad Region, 3200 Northline Ave., Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27408 or Wendover Avenue Church of Christ, 811 West Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408.
