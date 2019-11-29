Reidsville Marie Gant, died Sunday, November 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Galilee Pentecostal Holiness Church, 224 Pennsylvania Avenue. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.
