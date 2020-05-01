GREENSBORO Herman Gant, 94, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Friday, May 1 at Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market St. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Services are entrusted to Hargett Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Herman Gant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

