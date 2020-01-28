Aaron Michael Ganoe, 28, of Greensboro, departed this life on January 23, 2020. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish, especially when gone too soon. Service will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 30. Family and friends will be received beginning at 11:30 a.m. Aaron was an avid sports fan, having the most affection for the Washington Redskins. He was raised in a Duke Blue Devil basketball home and remained a fan throughout his life. He graduated from Walter Hines Page High School where he played on the Page Pirate football team all four years. The weight training sparked his career as a professional mover and he was recently promoted to director of operations of Little Guy Movers in Wilmington, NC. He was known for his infectious smile, bear hugs and humor. He always had a big heart and was willing to help his friends and family no matter what. He is preceded in death by his father, Michael Lee Ganoe, and grandparents, Fred and Lyndele Allen. He is survived by mother, Marty Allen Ganoe Mikles, sisters, Ashley Herman (Nathan) and Kimberly Ganoe, nephew Griffin Herman and niece Gwyneth Herman, grandparents, Harry and Arlene Ganoe, aunt Carol Thompson (Jim), and cousins, Jason and Emily Thompson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SPCA-Humane Society or Greensboro Animal Shelter. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Ganoe, Aaron Michael
To plant a tree in memory of Aaron Ganoe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.