Samuel Grier Gannon, Jr., age 79 of Pelzer, South Carolina, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Blumenthal's Nursing Facility. He was born in Guilford County, NC, son of the late Grier and Elizabeth Gannon of McLeansville, NC. Survived by children Laura Gannon Jarrett and Kendall Gannon (Anita); five grandchildren Justin Simpson (Lolita), Lindsey Kellum (Mike), Matthew Gannon, Kenneth Jarrett and Scarlett Jarrett. Surviving siblings Linda Seawell, David Gannon and Roger Gannon. Preceded in death by brother Robert Gannon. A private graveside service will be held for family at Grandview Cemetery in Travelers Rest, South Carolina.
