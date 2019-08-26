JUNE 2, 1946 - AUGUST 24, 2019 Herman Gregory "Gregdawg" Gann shuffled off this mortal coil, passing away peacefully at home on Saturday morning, August 24th. He lived the largest part of his life in the Greensboro, NC area and the last 23 years in Bristol, VA. A 1968 graduate of Guilford College, he enjoyed a diverse textile career spanning over 35 years followed by a second career as a long distance truck driver. Greg leaves behind his soulmate and wife of 21 years, Mina Johnson Gann. He is survived by three sons and one stepson who filled his heart with pride; Geoff Gann of Raleigh NC, Gerrick Gann and wife Shannon of Greensboro NC, Gary Gann of Greensboro, NC, and Jeremy Hord and wife Venessa of Honolulu, HI. He was also proud grandfather to Gerrick and Shannon's children Nathan, Lauren and Andrew Gann, and Jeremy and Venessa's daughter, Lilly. Greg packed a ton of love, laughter, travel, music, and friendships into his 73 years on this big round ball. Raise a glass to his memory because he is surely enjoying a tumbler of good whiskey, tapping a foot to his favorite tunes and celebrating his full and happy life with no regrets. The family will honor his request for no public viewing or ceremony but a private remembrance gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.