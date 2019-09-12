JUNE 10, 1920 - SEPTEMBER 10, 2019 MAYODAN Gilbert Martin Gann, 99, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Hospice of Rockingham County. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m., Friday at the church. Mr. Gann was born on June 10, 1920 in Moore County to the late Nathanel Grady Gann and Rosa Martin Gann. He served his country honorably in the United States Army, receiving a Purple Heart and many other commendations. A longtime member of Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church, Mr. Gann served in many areas such as Sunday school teacher and superintendent, as well as on the stew team. He loved to garden and fish and was instrumental in the Gann Historical Society. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-six years, Doris Brown Gann; brothers, James and Tyler Gann and sisters, Lena Martin, Elsie Hampton and Betty Springer. He is survived by his son, Terry Gann and wife, Saundra of Madison; daughter, Cheryl Gatewood and husband, Mark of Mayodan; grandchildren, Deanna Gann Cox and husband, Mike of Denton, NC, Matt Gatewood and wife, Cyndy of Charlotte and Cole Gatewood and wife, Brittany of Goose Creek, SC; great-grandchildren, Delaney and Avery Cox and Owen, Ainsley, Hadley, Elizabeth and Katherine Gatewood; sister, Mildred Gann Hill and husband, Charles of Claudesville, VA; sister-in-law, Margaret Conway and numerous special nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff of North Pointe in Mayodan and Hospice of Rockingham County for their wonderful and attentive care. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church and/or Hospice of Rockingham County. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Rd., Madison, NC 27025
