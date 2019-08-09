OCTOBER 26, 1934 - AUGUST 7, 2019 Lois Talley Duke Gammons, 84, of Duke Farm Trail, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at her home. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Dr. Greg Robertson officiating. The inurnment will follow at Reidlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, August 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at Lois Rudd's home. Lois was born in Rockingham County to the late Charlie and Lillian Durham Talley. She retired after 50 years serving as the assistant for Dr. Lewis P. Crosby. She was a longtime and faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church. Lois was always caring and considerate towards others and cherished the time she spent with her family. She enjoyed gardening, working with flowers and traveling when she was able. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, W.N. Duke (father of her children), C.B. Jackson and Ken Gammons; sister, Marian Pyrtle; and brother, Ronald Talley. She is survived by her sons, Terry Duke and wife, Jana, Tyler Duke and wife, Lynn, Ben Duke; daughter, Phyllis Cayton and husband, Dean; grandchildren, Madison Bryant and husband, Chandler, Savannah Duke, Scott Cayton and Josh Cayton; great-grandchild, Colby Cayton; brother, Dwight Talley; special friend, Clarice Roach; and a large extended family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com. Wilkerson Funeral Home 1909 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320
