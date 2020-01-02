August 29, 1929 - December 30, 2019 Thomas "Tom" Austin Gammon, 90, passed away on December 30, 2019 in Reidsville, North Carolina. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Rev. Ralph Clayton officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Tom was born to the late Benton Austin Gammon and Lula May Crowder Gammon. He graduated from Ruffin High School in 1948 and served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Southern Bell Telephone Company with over 40 years of service. During his retirement, he enjoyed buying and repairing tractors for resale. He loved people and being generous; most of all he loved his children and family. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Hilda Strickland Gammon; step-mother, Dora H. Gammon; sister, Mozelle G. Moore. Thomas is survived by his children, Chandy G. Lach (Michael) of Griffith, Indiana, and F. Lyndeane Gammon of Reidsville; sister, Jean G. Powell (Bobby) of Reidsville as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to issue special thanks to the caretakers at Brookdale Senior Living for the care and concern for our loved one during a difficult time. In lieu of bringing food by the house, please make donations to the local food pantry of your choice.
Gammon, Thomas "Tom" Austin
Service information
Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
Jan 3
Funeral Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
2:00PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
