Shirley "Maw Maw" Gambill, age 80, of McLeansville, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Friday October 4, 2019 at Forbis & Dick N. Elm Chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. Shirley was born March 17, 1939 in Wilkes County. She retired from Sears after 28 years of service and loved going to yard sales. Most of all, Shirley was devoted to her family, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mrs. Gambill is survived by her husband Odell Gambill, daughters Deborah Matthes (Martin), and Kim Luther (Mike), grandchildren Zach Myers Sr., Jared Cockerham, and Martin Matthes Jr., and great-grandchildren Z.J. and Tatiyana Myers. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro at 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
