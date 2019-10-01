JANUARY 25, 1931 - SEPTEMBER 29, 2019 Rachel Smothers Hull Galyon died peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Well-Spring Community. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She spent her life in service to God, her family and her community. Rachel was tenacious in her faith, which helped her to overcome a host of medical problems and premature family losses. She lived life to the fullest on her own terms. She always thought of others and dispensed great advice to her family. Rachel was born on January 25, 1931, on the family farm on NC Highway 150 north of Greensboro. She met Worth B. Hull in Live Oak, Florida, during her family's annual travel for the tobacco market. They were married December 28, 1950, on the 25th wedding anniversary of her parents, Hugh P. Smothers, Jr. and Tillie Scott Smothers, all of whom predeceased her. Rachel and W.B. were deeply in love until his untimely death October 5, 1990. Her life turned brighter when she married J. Douglas Galyon, Sr., with whom she spent 16 years until his death earlier this year. She is survived by her son, Maurice S.S. Hull and his wife, Laura; grandchildren Brantley Hull Springett and husband Matt; M. Scott S. Hull, Jr.; Margaret Anne Hull; Mallory G. Lamm and husband Peter; Meredith Hull Hawkins and husband Andrew; Hugh Michael Hull, Jr.; and great-grandchildren Charlotte Elizabeth Springett and Ankers M.O. Springett. Also surviving are James Douglas Galyon, Jr. and wife, Gaye; grandchildren Benjamin Thomas Spangler and wife, Lindsey, Jacob Douglas Spangler and wife Caitlin, Elizabeth Spangler Pulliam and husband, Spencer, James Douglas Galyon, III and wife Katey, Daniel Thomas Galyon, and by three great-grandchildren, Thomas James Spangler, Palmer Bailey Pulliam and William Benjamin Spangler. She was preceded in death by her son, Hugh Michael Hull and his wife Teresa. Rachel was the quintessential Southern lady. Her eyes would light up in the presence of her family, whom she inspired with an unwavering commitment to her Christian values. She loved and respected her Guilford County heritage and served her community on a great number of boards of directors, including the Greensboro Symphony where, as president, she founded the Endowment Fund; founding member of Bankers Trust Board, and served on the boards of Triad Bank, United Carolina Bank and BB&T. She served Guilford County on the Historic Properties Commission; the John Motley Morehead Commission; the Guilford County Genealogical Society; the Guilford Battle Chapter, DAR. She was active in West Market United Methodist Church, where she was a life member of the UMW, on the administrative board and Stephen Ministry. A memorial service will be held at the Well-Spring Auditorium on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. Rachel's family invites you to visit with them following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rachel's honor to either of the following foundations that she believed in, West Market St. United Methodist Church, 302 W. Market St., Greensboro, NC 27401; or the Greensboro Symphony Guild, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro, NC 27401. Online condolences may be made through www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Funeral Home 515 N. Elm St.
