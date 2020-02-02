EDEN Lolita Renee Galloway, 44, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at Star of Bethlehem Way of The Cross Church in Cascade, VA. Burial will be in Assembly Chapel Church Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Eden.

To plant a tree in memory of Lolita Galloway as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries