Mr. Herbert M. Galloway, 78, of Eden, NC, died on April 25, 2020. Due to Covid-19, there will be no formal services. Herbert was born October 2, 1941 in Eden, NC to the late Geneva Galloway Broadnax and raised by the late Percy Oneal Broadnax. Following a long illness he passed away at Beacon Place Hospice Home in Greensboro, NC. Herbert grew up in Eden, NC and attended the Rockingham County Public Schools. He worked as a concrete mixer truck driver for over 30 years until he retired in 2005. Along with his mother and stepfather he was preceded in death by his brother Hoover Galloway, niece (Odella Broadnax Coble) and his biological father Walter Galloway. He leaves a sister, Angela Broadnax Galloway; brothers, Billy Galloway Broadnax and Eugene Galloway; son, Samuel Galloway; daughter Lisa Galloway, nephew James Roderick Oneal Winchester, special cousin Curtis "Mick" Morehead and a host of other relatives and friends. The Galloway family would like to thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Eden.
