JUNE 17, 1923 - MARCH 3, 2020 Joseph Louis Galloni, Sr., 96, passed away on March 3, 2020, to be reunited with the love of his life, Caroline, in time to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary together in Heaven. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at Westminster Gardens Cemetery in Greensboro. Joseph was born April 17, 1923 to Davino and Elizabeth Galloni in Massachusetts. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the United States Navy and retired from Gilbarco after 47 years of employment. Joseph enjoyed square dancing and ballroom dancing with his lovely wife and the sport of golf. He was an all-around handyman, always working on various projects, and was dedicated to the immaculate appearance of his yard. Joseph was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who was loved by all and will be missed by all who knew him. Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Joe Galloni, Jr. and his wife Joy of Virginia and Carl Galloni and his wife Jan of Jamestown; sister, Elizabeth Couture of Massachusetts; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Galloni Sr. Joseph Louis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries