FEBRUARY 3, 1978 - APRIL 28, 2020 Joseph "Joey" Max Gaither, 42, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. A memorial service will be 7:00 PM Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at George Brothers Funeral Service while observing the recommended social distancing guidelines. Joey is survived by his mother, Vicky Humble; father, Joe Gaither (Diane); daughter, Braelyn Gaither and her mother, Autumn; sisters, Katie Humble and Lois Yow; brothers, Jerry (Cathy) and Royce Snow; and special niece, Alaina Burgess. The family will receive friends from 6-7 PM Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one's choice.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Gaither as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

