GREENSBORO David Warren Gaither, 63, died Saturday, January 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday at Westminster Gardens. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Service information

Jan 28
Graveside Service
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
2:00PM
Westminster Gardens
3601 Whitehurst Road
Greensboro, NC 27408
