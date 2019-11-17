GREENSBORO James Jackson Gailey, 96, died Thursday, November 14, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.
