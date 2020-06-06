JANUARY 9, 1934 - MAY 31, 2020 Lydia Midgette Gaddy, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Piedmont Christian Center. Lydia was born in Arapahoe, NC on January 9, 1934 to the late Benjamin Midgette and Effie Boomer Midgette. She moved to Greensboro, NC to attend college and graduated from NC A&T State University. Upon completion of college, she began her career as an educator and taught in both Virginia and North Carolina until her retirement in 1989. She married the love of her life, John Adam Gaddy, on August 16, 1961 and remained married for 55 years until his death in 2017. Lydia loved being outdoors and especially loved to garden. Lydia and John moved to Sedalia, NC and continued her passion for gardening there. They were known throughout the community and surrounding areas for their gardening skills. Lydia loved the Lord and served him throughout her life. She was a faithful member of Ebenezer Baptist Church until her health would no longer allow her to attend. Cherishing her memory are her two sons, Avery Gaddy (Faye) of Kernersville, NC and Vincent Gaddy (Wanda) of Greensboro, NC; a sister, Emma Smith of Yonkers, NY; five grandchildren Regina Baldwin, Christopher Tinnin (DJ), Lamar Gaddy, Ava Gaddy, Aiden Gaddy and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will have a private homegoing graveside service for Lydia and she will be laid to rest at Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice. Woodard Funeral Home 3200 N. O'Henry Blvd.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.