LIBERTY Ruby Mae Isom Gaddis, 76, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019. A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 7103 Sandy Creek Church Rd., Staley. Loflin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
