FURNISS-ROE, SHARON WILSON JULY 14, 1962 - APRIL 24, 2020 Sharon Wilson Furniss-Roe, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 24, 2020 at her home in Summerfield. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28 at Forbis & Dick- Stokesdale. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m., respecting concerns for social distancing. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. A Guilford County native, Sharon was born on July 14, 1962 the daughter of the late Andy George Wilson and Joyce Hutchens Wilson. Sharon loved laughter and making others laugh. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and daughter and will surely be missed by all who knew and loved her. Surviving are her husband of 37 years, David Michael Furniss-Roe of the home; daughter April Furniss-Roe of Eden; son Jason 'JJ' Furniss-Roe of Summerfield; brother Bobby Wilson and his wife, Kim, of Tennessee; sister-in-law Teresa Wilson of Pleasant Garden; and 2 grandchildren Shannen Bowden and Michael Bowden. Her brother, Gary Wilson, preceded her in death. Memorial donations may be directed to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. You are invited to offer condolences or share a special memory at www.forbisanddick.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Furniss-Roe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

