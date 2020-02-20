MADISON Betty Fuquay, 69, died Monday, February 17, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, February 22 at Stoneville Pentecostal Holiness Church. Colonial Funeral Home is serving the family.
Service information
Feb 22
Visitation
Saturday, February 22, 2020
3:00PM-4:45PM
Stoneville Pentecostal Holiness Church
4933 NC Highway 770
Stoneville, NC 27048
4933 NC Highway 770
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Visitation begins.
Feb 22
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
5:00PM
Stoneville Pentecostal Holiness Church
4933 NC Highway 770
Stoneville, NC 27048
4933 NC Highway 770
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Memorial Service begins.
