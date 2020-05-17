MAY 18, 1971 - APRIL 12, 2012 Alonzo Kevin Funderburk was born as a twin in Greensboro, North Carolina on May 18, 1971 to his parents George Funderburk, Sr. and Linda Johnson Funderburk. Kevin joined Mount Zion Baptist Church at the early age of 9 years old. He accepted Christ in his heart and was baptized as a young child. Over the years Kevin participated in many organizations including Youth for Christ, Young Adult Missionary Circle, Youth Choir, Mass Choir, Junior and Young Adult Usher Board, Boy Scouts, Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, Trustee Board and Armor Bearer to Bishop George W. Brooks. Kevin graduated from Ben L. Smith High School (Greensboro, North Carolina) in May 1990. In addition, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (Greensboro, North Carolina) with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science and a minor in History, December 1996. He was employed as an educator with Guilford County Schools and Mount Zion Baptist Church of Greensboro. Kevin has cared for and taught over 4,000 children and youth throughout Guilford County. His life was dedicated to educating and serving children and families. His favorite declaration to the children of Solomon's World was "Something good is going to happen to me today!" During Kevin's lifetime he was presented with the New Teacher of the Year Award from Mendenhall Middle School (Guilford County Schools) and Man of the Year from Mount Zion Baptist Church of Greensboro. Kevin was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Lyle Allred Kevin leaves to cherish his memory; his loving wife, Jo Anne Funderburk; one daughter, Brittany J. Fowler; his parents George, (Brenda) Funderburk, Sr. , and Linda Funderburk; two brothers, George (Lorlania) Funderburk, Jr., and Alfonzo Keith (Nannette) Funderburk, and one sister, Brooklyn Funderburk Hemingway. Also left to cherish his memory are several uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and a host of friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Alonzo Funderburk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries