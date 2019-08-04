OCTOBER 19, 1956 - JULY 31, 2019 After a courageous fight through several health conditions, Larry Dean Fulp, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Ray Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Lane officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour before the service beginning at 5:00 p.m. A Rockingham County native, Larry was born on October 19, 1956, to Danny Dean and Essie Mae Bibee Fulp. Larry was a hard worker who always provided for his family. He worked at Fairway for 6 years, Danny's 220 for 15 years, and Sam's Club for 18 years. Larry was a dedicated family man who loved and cherished them, especially his grandchildren. He loved sports including softball, football, and even bowling. He was a diehard UNC Tarheels fan. In addition to his parents, Larry is survived by his children, Travis Fulp (Spring) of Fayetteville, NC and Staci Smith (Seth) of Angier, NC; his sister, Debbie Fulp of Kernersville; his brother, Timothy Fulp of Mayodan; three grandchildren, Banner, Callan, and Avett; nieces, Courtney Seaman and Anna Calloway; and a great niece, Lola. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 7029 Albert Pick Road, Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27409. The family would like to thank Moses Cone Heart Clinic for all of the love and support shown to Larry. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Larry Fulp and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison NC 27025
