GREENSBORO - Lynn Fulcher passed away on November 19, 2019 at Hospice Home at High Point. Lynn retired from Harleyville Insurance Company where she was the receptionist/switchboard operator. Lynn loved what she did. She was also a member of the Eastern Star. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Rinker of Indiana; her son John Fulcher (Ashley) of New Hampshire; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her sister, Pamela Cooper of California. Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Junction, 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC 27317 or the ASPCA, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27405 in memory of Lynn Fulcher. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, located at 515 North Elm Street. The family will greet friends immediately following the service. Online condolences may be made to www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.