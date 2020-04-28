May 23, 1928 - April 23, 2020 Keith Norman Fulbright, 91, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on April 23, 2020. Keith was born in Hickory, NC, on May 23, 1928. He graduated from high school and received his BS degree in pharmacy from UNC -Chapel Hill (Go Tarheels!). In addition, Keith served in the US Air Force from 1952-1957, during the Korean War as well as in the reserves, reaching the rank of captain. Keith was married to Dorothy Ann Ritchie on June 15, 1958. They were married for 61 years. Keith started as a pharmacist at Franklin's Drugstore, continued at Scottie's Pharmacy in Kernersville, and Rite-Aid before opening his own pharmacy in Guilford College in 1975. After closing the pharmacy in the early 2000s, Keith continued to work with the Guilford County Health Department until he retired fully in his early 80s. Keith is survived by his wife, Dorothy Ritchie Fulbright, his children James Fulbright and Virginia Fulbright, his daughter-in-law, Tera Fulbright and granddaughter Hannah Fulbright. He was preceded in death by his parents John D. and Grace Fulbright, and his brother John E. Fulbright. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Westminster Gardens in Greensboro, NC for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be forwarded to AuthoraCare Collective (formerly Hospice of Greensboro), 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or to Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro NC 27406. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
