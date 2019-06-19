REIDSVILLE Laura Robertson Frye, 53, of Reidsville, gained her wings on Thursday, June 13, 2019. She is survived by her fiancé, Mickey Ferrell of the home, daughters; Megan and husband Matt Davis, Morgan Janney and fiancée Liz Storby, Emily Frye, Shayla Ferrell; sons Jordan Frye, Adam Ferrell; mother Judy Gallegos; father; Cecil Robertson; sisters, Anita Kolessar, Angela and husband Thomas Cozart; best friend Melissa Johnson and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. Preceded in death by Paulette "Sue" Robertson. Laura's favorite pastime was the beach surrounding with her grandchildren and family. Laura had a genuine kind heart, but was very strong-willed. She never met a stranger and enjoyed meeting new people. She had a passion for bargain-hunting and visiting local yard sales. Laura was an avid Panthers and Tarheels fan and could always be found in front of the TV during game time. A family and friends night is scheduled for Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bible Baptist, 1213 Boyd Road, Reidsville, NC, with a covered dish dinner. A memorial service will be held at New Life Baptist Church at 5 p.m. at 943 NE Market St., Reidsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.
