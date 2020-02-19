JUNE 8, 1952 - FEBRUARY 16, 2020 Mrs. Kathyleen Williams Frye, 67, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday evening, February 16, 2020 at Hospice Home High Point with her family by her side. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at George Brothers Funeral Service with Pastor Craig Peak officiating. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Mrs. Frye was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Connie Williams; sister, Verna; and brothers, Max, Jamey, Danny, and Carol. "Kathy" was a member and loved attending and fellowshipping with her church family at Mt. Hope Baptist Church. She always cherished her time fishing with her grandbabies, and she enjoyed camping. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Wayne Frye; son, Scooter Williams (Elizabeth); daughters, Sabrina Frye and Tammy Frye Drake (Tim); son, David Frye; grandchildren, Crystal, Danny, Dustin, Travis, Natalie, Katie, Emily, Ashley, Kelsey, Vivian, Erica, and Maria; sixteen great-grandchildren; sister, Debra Huffman; and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends whom she loved. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at George Brothers Funeral Service prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1803 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262.
