JUNE 30, 1947 - FEBRUARY 27, 2020 Valerie Lynn Fritsch, 72, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Virginia. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Westminster Gardens Cemetery, 3601 Whitehurst Rd., in Greensboro, NC. Valerie was born in East Orange, NJ on June 30, 1947 to John and Nancy Melvin. She was a graduate of Grimsley High School and worked for Burlington Industries for over 20 years. Valerie was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. Those left to cherish her memory include her loving daughter, Julie Frye and her husband, Robert; grandson, Alex Frye, all of Arlington, VA; brother, Ron Melvin and his wife Nancy of Charlotte, NC along with their daughter, Jane Williamson of Charlotte, NC and their son, Steve Melvin of Marshville and their 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare Institute, 900 Pennsylvania Ave., SE in Washington, DC 20003. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
