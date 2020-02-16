APRIL 4, 1946 - FEBRUARY 15, 2020 Doris Meadows Frith, 73, of 1220 Forest Road of Eden, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Beacon Place Hospice in Greensboro, NC. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 2pm in the Fair Funeral Home Chapel, following a burial at the Lawson Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 17th from 6-8 at Fair Funeral Home and other times at the home of her son Brandon Reel, 769 Circle Drive, Eden, NC. A native of Rockingham County, Mrs. Frith was born on April 2, 1946, to the late Alexander and Gladys Meadows. She was a member of the Tri City Baptist Church. Doris retired from Liberty Embroidery. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo and doing crossword puzzles. She was best known to being helpful to others in need. She is survived by her sons, Robert Daniel and Brandon Reel both of Eden, David Daniel of Axton, VA; great granddaughter, Nevaeh Dawn Reel of Eden; sister Ruth Marie Brown of Eden; brothers, Ray Meadows of Reidsville, James and George Meadows of AL.; numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences can be made at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home Po Box 337 Eden, NC 27289
