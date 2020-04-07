JANUARY 28, 1940 - APRIL 6, 2020 Mr. James Van Friddle, 80, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Greensboro. A private graveside service will be held at First Baptist Church of Summerfield. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. A native of Rockingham County, Van was born on January 28, 1940, the son of the late Walter Clark Friddle and Elsie Gauldin Friddle. He was a graduate of Bethany High School and longtime member of First Baptist Church of Summerfield. He was also a member of Stokesdale Lodge #428 A.F.& A.M. Van enjoyed a long career in sales and service with Thermal Controls, retiring as vice-president of the company. Aside from his career, he also enjoyed farming cattle, hay, and corn. Van was a kind, meek gentleman, well-respected by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Davis Friddle in 2010; brother David Friddle; and sisters Elaine Mabe, Mavis Crews, Venera Walker, and Mozelle Cox. Surviving are sons Jeffrey Friddle and Mark Friddle, and his wife, Tracie, all of Summerfield; sister Jean F. Isley of Summerfield, and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Summerfield, 2300 Scalesville Road, Summerfield, NC 27358 or Stokesdale Masonic Lodge, P.O. Box 121, Stokesdale, NC 27357. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Friddle family and you are invited to offer condolences or share memories at www.forbisanddick.com.
