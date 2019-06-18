RUFFIN Priscilla Sharon French of Ruffin, NC went home to be with her loving Lord on June 15, 2019, at the age of 65. Funeral services for Priscilla "Sharon" French will be conducted at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 1909 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC on Thursday, June 20, 2019. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. with the funeral following at 11 a.m. She was born the third child to Wilbur and Lera Setliff French on Valentine's Day 1954. Sharon attended a special education school in Reidsville, NC until she was 21 years of age. She enjoyed participating in Special Olympic events, and earning badges as a Brownie. Sharon became skilled at simple reading, writing and math. She even learned skills to type on her own computer. On the farm, she worked alongside her siblings to do her part. She indeed was an authentic "cupid," touching the lives of everyone she met with her smile and expressions of love. Through the years, her Down syndrome condition revealed that God had a very special plan for her life. Her unique gift on earth would be to share God's love and joy with everyone she met. Before the death of Sharon's mother at the young age of 41, a very special request was made of Wilbur to always care for Sharon in the home. He fulfilled his promise with the help of his second wife, Kathryn M. French. Additional support was provided by her late grandparents: George and Sallie Setliff; Charlie and Bessie French, and Toliver and Lillie Webb. Her church families at Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, Calvary Baptist Church and Ruffin Stacey Baptist Church would remain lifelong cherished friends and supporters. Sharon is survived by her father, Wilbur J. French; siblings, Susan Reed (Bob, deceased), "Jay" French (Connee), Penny Hare (Stanley), Wendy Oakley (Jeff) and loving extended family. The family will always cherish the fun times spent with Sharon during holidays and her special Valentine's birthday parties. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the Bayada Home Health Care staff and the numerous caregivers they provided as well as to the Reidsville Community Alternatives Program (CAP) Case Manager, Phyllis Love. As Sharon's health declined due to Alzheimer complications, many nurses and doctors attended to her needs, including Dr. A. Shah, M.D. and staff of Eden Internal Medicine; Dr. Doonquah, M.D. of Highland Neurology; Hospice of Rockingham County and her dentist, Cynthia A. Bolton, DDS PA. The family would like to extend a very sincere thank you to Shelby Smith, our extra special caregiver, who has lovingly ministered in our home for more than twelve years. In Sharon's memory, flowers are welcome, or monetary donations may be made to Mount Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 361 Mount Carmel Church Road, Reidsville, NC 27320 and/or Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.
