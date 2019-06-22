REIDSVILLE Linda Kay Overby French, 72, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Annie Penn Hospital. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The family will see friends from 9:30 till 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Citty Funeral Home. A native of Rockingham Co., she was a daughter of Vivian Carter Overby and the late Benford Melvin "Ben" Overby and had lived in Reidsville all of her life. Linda Kay was a retired employee of Equity and a life-long member of Baptist Temple Church. She was preceded by her husband, Clarence Ronald French. Surviving is her son, Jason French (Ashley Brown) of Eden; two daughters, Rita F. Vernon (Chris) of Reidsville and Melissa F. Benfield (Brian) of Raleigh; a brother, Bill Overby (Sandra) of Reidsville; grandchildren, Elijah Vernon, Sydni Vernon, Hayley Hagan, Hannah Benfield, Ben French, Callie French, and Tanner Brown. Memorials may be made to: Baptist Temple Church, 729 Wentworth St., Reidsville, NC 27320. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.