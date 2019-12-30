APRIL 12, 1926 - DECEMBER 27, 2019 Mr. Prentiss "P.D." David Freeman, age 93, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his daughter's residence. A funeral service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Community Baptist Church with military honors provided by Randolph County Honor Guard. Burial will be at Lafayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville, North Carolina. P.D. proudly served his country with the United States Navy during WWII. He worked with Stamey's Barbeque for thirty years where he retired as manager. He was a member of Community Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Edna Freeman. He is survived by his children Gail Muller of Randleman, Steve Freeman of Greensboro, and Renee Blackmon of Greensboro; sister Virginia Jordan of Raleigh. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 am Tuesday at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Baptist Church, 1330 Burnetts Chapel Rd, Greensboro, NC 27406. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Freeman, Prentiss "P.D." David
