FEBRUARY 19, 1934 - NOVEMBER 7, 2019 A memorial service for Livy will be held Sunday, November 17, 2 p.m. at Abbotswood at Irving Park, 3504 Flint St., Greensboro. Rev Joe McElrath will be officiating. Livy was a gospel quartet icon of the 50s! He began playing piano at age 9 and played for his first local quartet at age 12, the Gospel Melody Quartet. He trained at Stamps Music School in Dallas, Texas and then played for the Stamps Quartet, Oak Ridge Quartet, The Florida Boys, Foggy River Boys, Homeland Harmony Quartet, and Sunshine Sisters of California. He once played for the Golden Gate Quartet, filling in for them in an emergency. He especially enjoyed that evening! He frequently copied the style of Art Tatum, the greatest jazz pianist of his time. After quartet traveling, Livy played 15 years for Cathedral of His Glory and 27 years for Cathedral of Faith in Summerfield. He also played 25 years at Abbotswood. He loved to study the Bible, especially Bible prophecy. Livy is survived by his wife Montie, daughter April Dorman (deceased), grandson Madison, great-grandchildren Leila and Lucas, two brothers, Arlan (Louise, deceased), Durrell (Joyce), sister Joy (Victor) Dodzweit and numerous nieces and nephews. Livy was loved by everyone and this kind gentle man whom we are so very proud of, will be greatly missed.
