Justin Tyler Freeman, 32, of Greensboro, passed away at his home on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born in Greensboro, to Kenneth Luther Freeman, Jr. and the late Wanda Collins Freeman. Justin is a graduate of Greensboro College Middle School and attended Guilford Technical Community College. He was most recently employed as a stable assistant in Summerfield. Justin was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his father, Kenneth Luther Freeman, Jr. of Denton; his wife, Blossom R. Freeman of High Point; his son, Banjo Freeman of High Point; sisters, Dionne Snead of Southmont, Teresa Dillard of Badin Lake; his grandparents, Larry and Phyllis Collins of Greensboro and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held for Justin when state restrictions for gatherings have been modified. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.