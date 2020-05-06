Justin Tyler Freeman, 32, of Greensboro, passed away at his home on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born in Greensboro, to Kenneth Luther Freeman, Jr. and the late Wanda Collins Freeman. Justin is a graduate of Greensboro College Middle School and attended Guilford Technical Community College. He was most recently employed as a stable assistant in Summerfield. Justin was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his father, Kenneth Luther Freeman, Jr. of Denton; his wife, Blossom R. Freeman of High Point; his son, Banjo Freeman of High Point; sisters, Dionne Snead of Southmont, Teresa Dillard of Badin Lake; his grandparents, Larry and Phyllis Collins of Greensboro and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held for Justin when state restrictions for gatherings have been modified. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Justin Freeman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

