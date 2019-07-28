SEPTEMBER 21, 1938 - JULY 17, 2019 Francis 'Frank' Haven Freeman, 80, of Greensboro, NC, died of natural causes on July 17, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. A native of Tulsa, OK, Dad lived in North Carolina most of his life. He was a dedicated worker with an uncommon mission-driven and creative side, devoted to his family, and had a deeply engaged and curious spiritual core. Dad was an active father of 8 children, remaining a steady influence throughout our lives. Principled and reverent, throughout his life he attended Quaker Meetings, Unitarian Universalist, and the Episcopal Church and was interested in and appreciated religions of the world, including Buddhism and Native American teachings. Dad graduated from Hale High School in Tulsa, OK, in 1956 and earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Tulsa and Masters in Library Science from the University of Maryland. Though a pacifist at heart, Dad served in the United States Air Force as an intelligence officer in Vietnam and in the Strategic Air Command across multiple bases nationwide. He was a talented photographer, guitarist, and wood-worker, and nurtured our creative sides. His love of nature was profound, and his sense of humor endured throughout his life, including his last day with us. Dad was a founding employee of the Center for Creative Leadership in Greensboro, retiring in 1999 after building the largest leadership development reference library in the world, which was later named in his honor. He was the author of numerous leadership studies, including Leadership Resources: A Guide to Training and Developmental Tools and CEO, Annotated Bibliography, as well as co-author of numerous publications. Dad volunteered throughout his life. In Vietnam, he volunteered weekly to teach English to Chinese immigrants in Saigon. He volunteered as an accompanist for over 15 years with the Inner Rhythm Choir, a choir for differently-abled folks. He also volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and in his retirement years was a respite care volunteer for Hospice of Alamance County. Dad experienced great joy serving others and set an example we strive to follow. Dad was preceded in death by his parents John Dugan Freeman and Frances Haven Hilliard of Tulsa, OK, and brothers, Jimmy and Ernie. He is survived by co-parent, friend, and former spouse, Isabel. His loving spouse of 25 years Marie survives him, along with brother John, sister Elise, sons David, Steve, Mickey, and Chris, and daughters Shelley, Audrie, Cathy, and Val. He also is survived by a score of adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including Alex, Austin, Ashleigh, Tommy, Ben, Mary-Hannah, Gracie, Max, Katy, Sam, JC, Lauren, Allison, Emilie, Bailey, John, Chris, Meg, Crystal, and Angel, and sons and daughters-in-law and significant others, including Leigh Ann, Paul, Julie, Bobby, and Arlen. Dad's ripples of kindness extended to all, including those who recently joined our family and even by those who never met him but could feel his presence and kindness through the people who loved him. Donations may be made to Hospice of Alamance County, Spring Friends Meeting in Snow Camp, NC, the Francis H. Freeman Reference Collection Fund at the Center for Creative Leadership, or any organization of your choosing that honors Dad's legacy. A private family memorial service was held Saturday July 20, 2019. A memorial service at the Center for Creative Leadership and a graveside service will be announced in the future. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel 5926 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410
