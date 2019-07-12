SEPTEMBER 5, 1930 - JULY 10, 2019 Shirley Lyon Freedman, 88, of Greensboro, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at home. Graveside funeral services will be 1 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Greensboro Hebrew Cemetery with Jason Cathcart officiating. Shirley was born in Greensboro, NC on September 5, 1930, to the late Blanche and Samuel Lyon. She attended Woman's College (now UNC-Greensboro) and was a member of Beth David Synagogue. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin Freedman; daughter, Susan Freedman Kaplan and brother, Robert Lyon. Surviving is her son, Stephen Freedman and wife Pamela M. Freedman of Chapel Hill; grandson, Seth Freedman and wife Emily Gayeski Freedman and great-grandchild, Marlon of Brooklyn, NY; granddaughter, Jyllian Freedman Monahan and husband Conor Monahan of Durham; grandson, Sutton Freedman and wife Jenna McMullan-Freedman of Atlanta, GA. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405 or to Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Dr., Greensboro, NC 27410. Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home is serving the Freedman family. Friends and family may sign and view the guestbook at www.LambethTroxlerFuneralHome.com.
