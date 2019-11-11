AUGUST 27, 1924 - OCTOBER 12, 2019 GREENSBORO - Jane Doner Fredrickson, 95, passed away October 12, 2019 at the Arboretum at Heritage Greens in Greensboro, North Carolina. Jane was born August 27, 1924 in Cebu, Philippines to the late Landis and Millicent Doner. She was a long-time resident of Greensboro, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, a dedicated teacher and a very brave soul. During WWII she was a civilian prisoner of war interned by the Japanese in the Philippines where she endured three years of fear, disease and starvation. After liberation by American forces, and having never graduated due to the interruption by the war, she completed her higher education at Penn State University. There, she met and married Robert (Bob) Fredrickson. They moved to Greensboro in 1949 where she taught English and Spanish at four Greensboro middle schools and where Bob taught history at Greensboro/Grimsley High School. Jane and Bob enjoyed traveling and were actively involved in local and state Ex-POW organizations. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Fredrickson. She is survived by her children, Ann Williams (Mark) of High Point, NC and Craig Fredrickson (Gina) of Albuquerque, NM; her four grandchildren, John and Karen Williams and Esther and Erik Fredrickson; her sister, Katherine Doner Ritter and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel, 5926 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro with Reverend Debra Swing of First United Methodist Church of High Point officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville MD 20852, or online at www.kidneyfund.org Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.