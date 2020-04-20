SEPTEMBER 25, 1936 - APRIL 18, 2020 Jimmie Rogers Frazier, 83, went home to be with his Lord April 18, 2020. Graveside Funeral Services will be held for the immediate family at Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church. A service to celebrate his life will be held at a date and time to be announced. The family wants to greet their community of friends and ask all who wish to see them to "drive through" the front of Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home in Kernersville beginning at 6:00PM Monday evening April 20, 2020 until 7:00PM. Please be respectful of others, do not stop, blink you lights, honk horns, roll down windows and wave to the family. During these times this show of support will be most appreciated. A native of Richmond, Virginia, Jimmie was the son of the late Winfred and Treva Frazier. In addition, he also was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Deborah Frazier, and brother-in-law, David Robertson. Jimmie graduated from Colfax High School in 1955. He enlisted in the US Air Force and served until family situations required his honorable discharge. Jimmie went to work for the former Bi-Rite Food Store in Greensboro. He would later begin his true career as a dispatcher for Guilford County Emergency Services where he served for 29 years. Jimmie began a long family history of fire service by becoming a volunteer fireman for the Colfax Fire Department and served for thirty years before retiring. His was always proud of how his sons, Roger, Tim and James all have had careers in fire service. He was most proud of his days as a "Pa Paw" to his five grandchildren. He followed, and was involved, in all of their endeavors. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. Jimmie was a lifetime member of Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church where he served as Treasurer for 21 years, as well as numerous other positions within the church. Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Nancy Frazier of the home; daughter, Lydia Fuller and Bill of High Point; sons, Roger Frazier and Kay of Colfax, Tim Frazier of Oak Ridge, and James Frazier and April of Kernersville; grandchildren, Mitchell Frazier and Katelyn, Kaylee Wilkerson and Jonathan, Parker Frazier and Ellie, Hannah Frazier, and Olivia Frazier; great-grandchildren, Maddux, Charlotte, and Teagan; seven step-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Robertson of High Point, and Lynda Carol Fiala of China Grove; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Friends and family are asked to sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church, 2223 Sandy Ridge Road, High Point, NC 27265 Pierce-Jefferson 213 West Mountain Street
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.