JULY 29, 1950 - DECEMBER 9, 2019 Darlene Grogan Frazier, 69, of Asheville, formerly of Rutherfordton, died Monday December 9, 2019 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center in Asheville, NC. Memorial services will be held at a later date. A native of Reidsville, NC, she was a daughter of the late J.D. and Barbara F. Grogan and was a graduate of Reidsville Senior High. A retired employee of Bellsouth with over 30 years of service, she was a loving wife to Vietnam veteran Arthur (Art) Frazier, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Grogan. Survivors include her daughter: Lisa F. Klingel and husband Jim of Asheville, NC, grandsons: Eli Klingel and Sam Kingel, both of Asheville, sister: Deborah Nelson (Thomas), brothers: Darrell Grogan (Sandra) and Preston Grogan (Robin), all of Reidsville, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St.
