FEBRUARY 21, 1937 - MAY 11, 2020 Mrs. Bobbie Annette Dickson Frazier, age 83, of Burlington, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 after several months of failing health. Born in Galax, VA, she was the daughter of the late John Alexander Dickson and the late Ruby Thompson Dickson and was married for over 54 years to Douglas Fairbanks Frazier, who survives. Bobbie was employed as a chief deputy clerk with the U.S. District Court for over 30 years and was a member of Gibsonville United Methodist Church. Mrs. Frazier is survived by her husband of the home; a son, Kevin Charles Frazier; stepdaughter, Kathy Frazier Heller; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ola Mae Dickson "Dixie" Blair. The family will be holding a memorial service at a later date. Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory 2205 South Church Street
