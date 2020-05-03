FEBRUARY 20, 1950 - APRIL 25, 2020 Mr. Leon Franklin, 70, passed away on April 25, 2020. He was born to the late Doretha and Joe Franklin in Greensboro, NC. Leon graduated from Page High School in 1968, after which he matriculated into Dillard University in New Orleans, LA, where he majored in Psychology. While at Dillard, he was initiated into the Beta Gamma chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. in 1970. Leon was preceded in death by his twin sister, Yvonne Franklin Little. He is survived by his daughter, Carla Franklin Richards, and husband Arthur; son Carlo Jackson; five grandchildren: Christian, Christopher, Toussaint, Gabriel and Xavier; brothers Ben and Joe Franklin; and several nieces and nephews. The family will hold a private memorial service due to COVID restrictions, and has designated the Greensboro Cerebral Palsy Association for memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers. Hunt Funeral Home 908 Kennedy Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011

